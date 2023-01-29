KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $48.98 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, KOK has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0980 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $48.98 million and $628,721.39 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00049628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00018138 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00216163 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002810 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09667462 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $589,451.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

