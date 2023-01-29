KonPay (KON) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.33 Million

KonPay (KON) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. KonPay has a market cap of $105.92 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KonPay has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KonPay token can currently be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

