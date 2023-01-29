KonPay (KON) Price Hits $0.0684 on Major Exchanges

KonPay (KON) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KonPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KonPay Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

