Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Up 11.3% in January

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.4 %

LAMR stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.60. 360,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,236. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.91.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.36%.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,257,000 after buying an additional 536,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,542,000 after buying an additional 378,374 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,607,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,674,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 417,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,407,000 after purchasing an additional 312,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

