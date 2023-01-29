Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Lands’ End stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $21.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $370.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 18,626.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 37.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 262.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

