Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Hits $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.84 million and $115,266.63 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

