Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.69 million and $96,865.13 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

