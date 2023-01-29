Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Short Interest Up 26.9% in January

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 819,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
LAZY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,363. The stock has a market cap of $135.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $22.48.
Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Lazydays had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $333.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. Research analysts expect that Lazydays will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000.
Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.
