Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Short Interest Up 26.9% in January

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 819,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lazydays Stock Performance

LAZY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,363. The stock has a market cap of $135.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $22.48.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Lazydays had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $333.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. Research analysts expect that Lazydays will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lazydays

Institutional Trading of Lazydays

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $153,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $24,140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $153,318.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 231,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,889 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

