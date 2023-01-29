Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Short Interest Update

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Leafly Trading Down 22.2 %

Shares of LFLYW stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.07. 4,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,546. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. Leafly has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Institutional Trading of Leafly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Leafly by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leafly during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. RPO LLC boosted its position in Leafly by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Leafly during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Leafly by 701.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 220,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 192,837 shares during the period.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates an online cannabis information resource for medical marijuana patients and seasoned consumers. The company's platform provides information on cannabis flowers, topicals, edibles, concentrates, and other products; medical dispensaries, recreational stores, and doctors; and strains.

