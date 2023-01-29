Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

LGGNY opened at $16.17 on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LGGNY. BNP Paribas raised Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.83) to GBX 397 ($4.92) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

