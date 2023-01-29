Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.06.
Li-Cycle Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.19.
About Li-Cycle
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
