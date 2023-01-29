Lido DAO (LDO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.91 Billion

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Lido DAO has a market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $84.26 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00009684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 837,240,472 tokens. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

