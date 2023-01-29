LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the December 31st total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

LPTH stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 32,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPTH shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

