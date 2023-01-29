Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $163.10 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $163.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.61 and a 200 day moving average of $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,431 shares of company stock worth $4,902,783 over the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,594,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,908,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 765,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

