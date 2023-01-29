Linear Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.74 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $75.96 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00399217 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,588.17 or 0.28022076 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00577058 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear launched on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

