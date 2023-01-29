Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $361.46 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 775,550,137 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 775,526,199.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00385608 USD and is up 8.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $607.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
