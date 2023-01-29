Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Position Decreased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Lithia Motors worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.56.

Shares of LAD opened at $250.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

