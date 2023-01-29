Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 89.1% from the December 31st total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rene Bernards bought 52,500 shares of Lixte Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $27,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 88,809 shares of company stock valued at $47,911. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Lixte Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Down 1.2 %

LIXT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 46,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,548. Lixte Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.50.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

