Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Locafy Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Locafy stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Locafy has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Locafy

About Locafy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Locafy Limited ( NASDAQ:LCFY Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

