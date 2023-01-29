Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $422.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $417.00 to $422.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $479.14.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $459.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.56. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,592,000 after buying an additional 69,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

