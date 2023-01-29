Loom Network (LOOM) Price Reaches $0.0535 on Top Exchanges

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $58.92 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00399205 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,613.84 or 0.28020205 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00572026 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,102,002,698 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

