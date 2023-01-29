Loopring Market Capitalization Hits $424.98 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Loopring has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $424.98 million and approximately $35.23 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00400058 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,602.52 or 0.28081106 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00577230 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loopring Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

