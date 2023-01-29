Lumi Credits (LUMI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $658.29

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $658.29 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

