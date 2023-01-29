Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Up 79.3% in January

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the December 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Luminex Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

LUMIF stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. Luminex Resources has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.39.

Luminex Resources Company Profile

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

