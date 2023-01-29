Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Up 79.3% in January

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the December 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Luminex Resources Stock Up 2.3 %
LUMIF stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. Luminex Resources has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.39.
Luminex Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luminex Resources (LUMIF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.