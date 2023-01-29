Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 153.0% from the December 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 625.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mahindra & Mahindra in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MAHMF remained flat at $16.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of automotive vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Farm Equipment, and Others. The Automotive segment comprises of sale of automobiles, spare parts, and related services. The Farm Equipment segment involves in the sale of tractor and spare parts.

