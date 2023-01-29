Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$26.00 at National Bank Financial

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 31,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 386,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,017,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,317,000 after acquiring an additional 82,709 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 36,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

