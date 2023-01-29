MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.90-7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94. MarineMax also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.90-$7.40 EPS.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $666.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

