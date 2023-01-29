Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $254,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.6% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 80,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,116.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 203,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE MMC opened at $172.13 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.85.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

