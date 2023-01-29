Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Announces Earnings Results

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

MMC opened at $172.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.05 and its 200 day moving average is $163.57. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.85.

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $642,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

