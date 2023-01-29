Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.04.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Match Group from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Match Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Match Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.12. Match Group has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $121.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.