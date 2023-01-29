Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 10,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $121.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Match Group from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

