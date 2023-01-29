Maxwell Simkoff Sells 37,712 Shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 37,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $21,495.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,116,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,286,521.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Doma alerts:

On Tuesday, January 24th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 51,791 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $28,485.05.

On Thursday, January 19th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 18,079 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $9,581.87.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 26,387 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $14,248.98.

On Monday, December 5th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 72,546 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $29,743.86.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 24,552 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $12,521.52.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Maxwell Simkoff sold 10,719 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $5,359.50.

Doma Price Performance

NYSE DOMA opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. Doma Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Doma had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $107.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOMA. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Doma to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Doma in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Doma in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Doma by 77.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36,033 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Doma in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Doma in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.