Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Melcor REIT Price Performance

Melcor REIT has a 1 year low of C$21.80 and a 1 year high of C$33.83.

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.19 million for the quarter.

