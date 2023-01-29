MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLNK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered MeridianLink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered MeridianLink from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

In other news, insider Chris Maloof sold 30,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $435,563.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,441.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 610.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

MLNK stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $21.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.50 and a beta of 0.58.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). MeridianLink had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $71.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MeridianLink will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

