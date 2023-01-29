Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,641 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.22% of Merit Medical Systems worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.73. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $287.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

