Metahero Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $687,727.76 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $24.80 million and approximately $687,727.76 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.97 or 0.01342911 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007452 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00044586 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015617 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000433 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.19 or 0.01626390 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.