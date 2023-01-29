Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Sells C$68,050.40 in Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTAGet Rating) Director E.B. Tucker sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total value of C$68,050.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 487,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,492,060.

E.B. Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 23rd, E.B. Tucker sold 5,000 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$35,500.00.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

CVE MTA opened at C$6.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$307.00 million and a P/E ratio of -19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.37. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.40.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

