Meter Governance Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.91 or 0.00012356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $48.98 million and $427,334.14 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,777,887 coins and its circulating supply is 16,860,564 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,771,893 with 16,858,468 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.95061989 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $606,290.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

