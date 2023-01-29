Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$80.00 at National Bankshares

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRU. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$77.11.

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$73.04 on Wednesday. Metro has a 52-week low of C$65.30 and a 52-week high of C$78.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.4400003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

