MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

MetroCity Bankshares has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. MetroCity Bankshares has a payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $499.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.61. MetroCity Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 39.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 435.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 47,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

