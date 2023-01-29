Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Lowered to $280.00 at Wedbush

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.09.

MSFT opened at $248.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.34.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

