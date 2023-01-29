Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Midwest Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MDWT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283. Midwest has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Midwest will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Midwest from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Midwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Midwest by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 59,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr boosted its stake in Midwest by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 353,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

