MiL.k Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.98 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One MiL.k token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001254 BTC on popular exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $77.63 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MiL.k has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k was first traded on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,883,566 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

