Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Update

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCURF remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,410. Mind Cure Health has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

Mind Cure Health Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes mental health and wellness products in North America. It focuses on the development of digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to rapidly scale science-backed and evidence-based mental health therapy.

