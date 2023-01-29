Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Update

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mind Cure Health Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCURF remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,410. Mind Cure Health has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.
Mind Cure Health Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mind Cure Health (MCURF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Cure Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Cure Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.