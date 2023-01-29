Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Short Interest Update

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 9,780,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MIR stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 68.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 935,824 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,750,000 after buying an additional 127,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

