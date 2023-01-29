Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Mistras Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Jennifer C. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,032,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 430,016 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,225,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 295,588 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 218,969 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 160,784 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 402,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 116,297 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mistras Group stock remained flat at $5.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $155.18 million, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $7.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 0.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

