Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Cowen

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.00.
MRNA stock opened at $189.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.71. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25.
In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $5,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $796,097,256.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,899 shares of company stock valued at $89,182,486 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
