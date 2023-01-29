Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Cowen

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.00.

MRNA stock opened at $189.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.71. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $5,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $796,097,256.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,899 shares of company stock valued at $89,182,486 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

