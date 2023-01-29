monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.

Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,415 shares during the period. monday.com comprises 16.6% of Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $51,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in monday.com by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,816 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,765,000 after buying an additional 199,048 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,082,000 after buying an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

monday.com stock traded up $7.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.74. 570,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,361. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $238.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.96 and its 200 day moving average is $111.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $136.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.63 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. On average, analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

