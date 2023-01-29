Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Tops $3.37 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Monero has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.37 billion and $79.70 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $184.94 or 0.00785787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,535.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.51 or 0.00405810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00095055 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.29 or 0.00583338 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00186958 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00202899 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,233,353 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

