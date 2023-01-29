Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,182,000 after buying an additional 43,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,144,000 after buying an additional 50,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Moody’s by 23.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,439,000 after buying an additional 556,040 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 67.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after buying an additional 1,044,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,724,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,292,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $319.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $354.81. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moody’s Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.